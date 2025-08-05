Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack, death certificate shows

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death was a heart attack, his death certificate shows. The heavy metal icon died on July 22 at age 76, at Harefield Hospital in the United Kingdom.

Other factors listed on the certificate, obtained by CBS News, were Parkinson's disease, which Osbourne was diagnosed with in 2020, and coronary artery disease.

Osbourne postponed all of his performances back in 2019 after falling at his home in Los Angeles, before sharing his Parkinson's diagnosis and announcing in 2023 that he would retire from touring.

He performed his final concert just a few weeks before his death with the original Black Sabbath lineup for what Osborne said would be his final concert.

The certificate, signed by his daughter, Aimee, listed her father's occupation as "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend."

Flowers, candles, drinks and messages in memory of Ozzy Osbourne are left on the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street on July 23, 2025, in Birmingham, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Osbourne sprang onto the world stage with the release of Black Sabbath's 1969 self-titled debut LP — and never left. Osbourne was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: once with Sabbath in 2006 and again in 2024 as a solo artist.

Many fans, however, know him as a sweet and silly father from his time on his hit reality show, "The Osbournes." The show, which aired from 2002 to 2005, followed the lives of Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and two of their three children as they went about their lives in their Beverly Hills mansion.

Fans of Osbourne paid their respects to the rock icon last week as a funeral procession made its way through Birmingham, England, the city where he had been born. Sharon Osborne, his wife of 43 years, and his three children joined the procession as fans turned out to honor the singer sometimes known as the Prince of Darkness.

Amanda Summers, a 37-year-old singer from Bolton, England, told Reuters that she was glad to be there with others who adored Osbourne.

"Been a Black Sabbath fan for a long time, watched 'The Osbournes' on the TV, so we've grown up with these being in our homes, so they're like our family, you know?" she said.

