Over 215 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting over 215 cases statewide amid outbreaks in other states.

As of Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 216 cases, including 95 acquired domestically and 96 among patients who traveled outside the U.S. So far, there have been 18 hospitalizations.

Cases have increased since last week, when IDPH reported 141 cases of cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis can be contracted by consuming food or water contaminated with feces. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea, and fatigue.

IDPH recommends the following guidelines for safe food handling:

Wash produce by running it under water before eating, cutting, or cooking

Scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush

Michigan reports cyclosporiasis outbreak

Michigan health officials have reported more than 2,600 cases as of Monday.

State health officials in Michigan say testing shows lettuce or salad greens as a potential source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak.

"Although we do not have a definite product identified as the source of the outbreak, we want to let Michiganders know what we have learned so far so they can take steps to protect their families," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "Early information has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more."

More than 30 U.S. states have reported cases since early May, including Illinois, New York, and Texas.