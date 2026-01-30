Outbound lanes I-290 partially shut down for rollover crash involving box truck near 25th Avenue in Bellwood

All but one outbound lane of the Eisenhower Expressway are shut down between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road after a rollover crash involving a box truck.

Illinois State Police said they were called to a rollover crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles around 5:11 a.m. near 25th Avenue.

All lanes were closed at approximately 5:22 a.m. but the right lane reopened at about 6:10 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted off at 25th Avenue and delays in the area should be expected.

ISP said multiple injuries were reported and people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but who was hurt and how badly has not been released.

No further information was immediately available. ISP said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.