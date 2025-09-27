"Out of the Darkness" walk raising awareness for suicide prevention in Chicago

“Out of the Darkness” walk for suicide prevention in Chicago on Saturday

The annual "Out of the Darkness" walk will take place in Chicago on Saturday to honor those impacted by suicide.

Organizers said this is the largest suicide prevention event in the country, and it will step off from Montrose Harbor at 9 a.m.

The American Foundation sponsors the 3-mile walk for Suicide Prevention. Thousands will gather nationwide to raise awareness.

"As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem. But it can be prevented through education and advocacy," organizers said ahead of this weekend's walk.