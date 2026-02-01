Watch CBS News
New Out of the Closet thrift store in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood supports HIV/AIDS care and advocacy

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Matthew Cramer

CBS Chicago

A new thrift store in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood is helping to support HIV/AIDS health care and advocacy.

Out of the Closet has opened a new thrift store at 1709 E. 53rd St. in the historic Del Prado apartment building at the intersection with Hyde Park Boulevard.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday for the grand opening of the thrift store.

The store specializes in clothing, furniture, and home goods, with 99 cents of every dollar earned going toward the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Out of the Closet also offers confidential and free HIV testing.

"This floor was empty eight days ago — completely empty — so this is what we can do as an organization. We get the information, we get going, and get the store open for services," general manager Jonathan Kruyer said at the ribbon-cutting. "So I just want to acknowledge everybody here. Thank you. We are here for the community and support."

The Hyde Park location marks the second Out of the Closet thrift store in Chicago. The first opened in February 2019 at 3311 N Halsted St. in the Northalsted neighborhood.

