Thousands make annual pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe welcomes annual pilgrimage
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe welcomes annual pilgrimage 01:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The annual celebration to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of Mexico, kicked off Sunday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Thousands of Catholic pilgrims make the journey to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe every year to fulfill or make promises to the saint. It's one of the largest gatherings outside Mexico in honor of the Virgin Mary.

"We're waiting always for December 12th, in order to come see our mother, the mother of God, which is our mother, too. So it's good songs. We're hoping for that day to come over and sing for her, bring flowers, candles, and pray," said Deacon Miguel Vargas.

Cardinal Blase Cupich was the main celebrant Sunday night, when the celebration included a fireworks display.

The two-day celebration continues on Monday.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 10:15 PM

