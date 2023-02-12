Watch CBS News
Our Lady of Africa Parish hosting Black History Month Service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our Lady of Africa Parish is having a special mass to celebrate Black History Month.

The service will feature the parish's multicultural faith community.

Guests are invited to wear Afrocentric and native attire.

A brief reception will follow the service which starts this morning at 11-30 a.m. near Oakwood and Langley in Bronzeville.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 8:42 AM

