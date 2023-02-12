Our Lady of Africa Parish hosting Black History Month Service
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our Lady of Africa Parish is having a special mass to celebrate Black History Month.
The service will feature the parish's multicultural faith community.
Guests are invited to wear Afrocentric and native attire.
A brief reception will follow the service which starts this morning at 11-30 a.m. near Oakwood and Langley in Bronzeville.
