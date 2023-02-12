Our Lady of Africa Parish hosting Black History Month Service

Our Lady of Africa Parish holding Black History Month Mass

Our Lady of Africa Parish holding Black History Month Mass

Our Lady of Africa Parish holding Black History Month Mass

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our Lady of Africa Parish is having a special mass to celebrate Black History Month.

The service will feature the parish's multicultural faith community.

Guests are invited to wear Afrocentric and native attire.

A brief reception will follow the service which starts this morning at 11-30 a.m. near Oakwood and Langley in Bronzeville.