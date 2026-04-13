Oswego School District 308 parents claim summer remedial program targets all minority students, regardless of performance

Some parents in southwest suburban Oswego are fired up, saying the school district invited all non-white students to participate in summer remedial programming, regardless of how they're doing in school.

An internal document from Oswego Community Unit School District 308 confirmed those concerns.

The district's Summer Connections program is meant to help students. According to the letter that went out to parents, selection is based on assessment scores, interventions, and special learning by program needs.

But Fil Torres' daughter is in advanced classes, so once he and his wife put together why both of their children were invited, he started pushing the district for answers.

At the end of March, District 308 sent some parents a selection and invitation for students to participate in the Summer Connections program.

"It's a fancy title, a feel-good title, but what it is realistically is summer school remediation," Torres said.

His daughter is in advanced classes at Hunt Club Elementary School. He said they were just told they didn't need to schedule a parent teacher conference since both of their daughters are on track, so the invite was concerning and made no sense.

"My wife had reached out to some of our close friends in our neighborhood, and asked, 'Hey, did you get this email?' And they said no, they had no idea what she was talking about. The only difference between our friends and us is they are white. And so, my wife reached out to some of our friends that were minorities, and they said they got the email," Torres said.

The Torres family immediately reached out to the district for clarification and transparency. Why were their kids being asked to participate?

A partial internal document the CBS News Chicago Investigators received via a source revealed the answer – "eligible" and "at risk" students include "anyone with a race other than white."

Torres grew emotional learning about that document.

"That hurts," he said. "I fight for my kids, and I fight against stereotypes. I have three degrees myself. I'm the first in my family to graduate college. And for them to do this? It opens up old wounds, and it hurts that if that's what they use, that anybody who is non-white is at risk."

In the days following the invitation, parents received both a clarification email from the district and an update, both detailing the invitation aligned with "federal Title I guidelines" and all students with "various 'tags'" received an invite, including Torres' 3rd grade daughter.

"For her to have to overcome from her own school district a label, just because her last name may be Torres, or her skin may not be white is … it's traumatic," Torres said.

The district's and the school board's response to concerns from parents and direct quotes from the internal memo again heavily quoted Title I.

Nothing in their response specifically addressed the "anyone with a race other than white" verbiage, instead listing students in special programming, academically at-risk, experiencing homelessness, and students "who are part of a historically disadvantaged racial/ethnic group."

On the district's website, a statement acknowledged "some of the language used in the invitation process may not have been clearly explained, and we understand how that may have caused confusion or concern."

In a statement District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said, in part, "We don't believe that labels define who students are, their achievements, or their abilities. However, our academic data shows there is an opportunity gap amongst our students within specific subgroups in our district."

Torres said he doesn't know how the district can make amends.

"I don't know if a sorry in education speak around the problem is going to solve it," he said.

Parents have also brought up concerns about limited space in these summer programs, hopeful the kids who truly need the academic support can still get it.

No one from the district wanted to talk on camera about the issue.

Full response from District 308: