Oswego man accused of possessing images of underage girls changing at Yorkville banquet hall

A man is facing felony charges after police said they found images of underage girls changing on his cell phone, believed to have been copied from surveillance video at a banquet hall in Yorkville.

Eleno Silva, 57, from Oswego, Illinois, was charged with six counts of child pornography and three counts of child sexual abuse material.

Police said on Monday, June 15, 2026, the department's investigations division was contacted by the Montgomery Police Department, which had recovered images from Silva's cell phone during an unrelated investigation.

The images found in the phone depicted underage girls in various stages of undress and appeared to have been captured while the individuals were at the Martini Banquet Hall at 171 block of Saravanos Dr. in Yorkville.

Further investigation by Yorkville Police revealed evidence of multiple images on Silva's device that investigators believe were copied from surveillance video recorded inside the business.

The images depicted underage girls in a designated changing area during multiple events hosted by the business in 2023, police said.



Police said Silva turned himself in to the Kendall County Jail after investigators obtained an arrest warrant for him on Monday, Oct. 19.

Yorkville police are seeking assistance from anyone who attended or hosted an event at Martini Banquet Hall during 2023. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Yorkville Police Department at ypdtipline@yorkville.il.us or 630-553-8590.