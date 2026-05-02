Orland Park man indicted for allegedly evading more than $21,000 in turnpike tolls in Ohio

A grand jury indicted an Illinois man accused of grand theft following an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Moath Musamih, 39, of Orland Park, was indicted on April 21 after he allegedly deprived the Ohio Turnpike of more than $21,000, or $21,991 to be exact, in tolls over two years.

According to authorities, while working in partnership with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to deter toll evasion, it was determined that Musamih was using the Ohio Turnpike while evading tolls from April 2024 to April 2026.

The vehicle used in connection with the crime, a Freightliner Cascadia semitractor, could be subject to criminal forfeiture through the Williams County Prosecutor's Office, according to authorities

Musamih is set to have his initial court appearance in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas on May 11. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 18 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.