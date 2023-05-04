Organizers go to Springfield to call for new facility for St. Anthony Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Organizers say they had a larger than expected group - more than 500 people - on a trip to Springfield Wednesday to push for health care funding.

The group is from the Southwest and West sides. They want a new St. Anthony Hospital facility in Little Village.

The City Council approved the move back in January, but organizers say they need more money to make it happen.

Meanwhile, the current 125-year-old hospital at 2875 W. 19th St. has infrastructure problems that hinder the patient experience - and is more expensive.

"There's so many limitations because of the technology that we have these days, that we cannot implement fully in such an old building," said Dr. Javier Fajardo, director of the OBGYN department at St. Anthony Hospital.

As for a timeline, organizers hope work on the new hospital begins in the next two years.