Man walking to every Chicago police station to raise awareness for officers' mental health

Man walking to every CPD station to raise awareness for police mental health

A man is on a mission to show Chicago police officers the community cares about them while raising awareness about the importance of their mental health all at the same time.

Rob Swiderski is walking to every police station in Chicago to help raise mental health awareness in the law enforcement community. He said his compassion comes from mental health challenges he and his father, retired Chicago Police Officer Bob Swiderski, each have faced.

"He himself was shot earlier in his career, and I know how difficult that was for him, and so my heart really went out to the officers on Chicago PD," he said.

That's when the vision for Operation Serve & Protect was born. Swiderski and his team, with CPD mounted patrol by their side, walk with personalized thank you cards and letters for the Chicago Police Department's men and women in blue.

"Every year, we're able to collect about a thousand or so thank you cards and letters from all across the city, not just Chicago, but different suburbs," he said.

Their first stop on Wednesday was the 8th (Chicago Lawn) District police station, where 29-year department veteran Cesar Claudio is an officer.

"Sometimes we need to know that we matter, that we really do matter, and I know that the majority of our great city appreciates the work we do, but sometimes those are the people who are silent, and it's good to know. It's just good to know," Claudio said.

Swiderski and his team plan to walk for 50 hours, covering 75 miles. By the time they're done, they will have visited 22 police districts, Chicago police headquarters, and the CPD facility at Homan Square. On his back, he carries 80 pounds of pennies.

"They're painted the colors of suicide prevention, purple and teal," Swiderski said.

At each stop, he gives a penny to every officer.

"There's 12,000 of these pennies that are in the bag, and it represents our 12,000 Chicago police officers and the thousands of burdens that they often carry with them," he said.

Adorning his backpack are the names of Chicago police officers who have died by suicide since July 2018.

For 24-year department veteran Officer Debra Preus, the event's mission hits close to home.

"I lost my husband to suicide, and even though he wasn't an officer, I can understand the emotional strain," she said. "It's important for us to help each other and support each other."

Operation Serve & Protect is meant to let officers know they're never alone, one step at a time.

You can mail a thank you card or letter for an officer to Robert Swiderski, P.O. Box 3672, Barrington, IL, 60011.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting "988.