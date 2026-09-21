Online Illinois Lottery player wins $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot

Check their tickets!

An online Illinois Lottery player purchased a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 over the weekend.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the evening drawing on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The winning numbers were: 10, 15, 30, 33, and 36.

This win follows three Lucky Day Lotto tickets sold across Illinois, including Chicago, earlier this month.

The lucky player has one year from the draw to claim their prize.

The Illinois-only game is played twice daily — in the afternoon and in the evening.

Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app.