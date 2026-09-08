3 Lucky Day Lotto tickets sold in Illinois, including Chicago, during Labor Day weekend

Illinois lottery officials announced that three Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold over the Labor Day weekend, one of them in Chicago.

The tickets, worth a combined $850,000, matched all five numbers on the following days:

Friday, Sept. 4 - Midday/Evening

The winning ticket worth $550,000 was sold at a Shell gas station, located at 307 W. Main St. in Saint Charles. The winning numbers were: 8, 9, 15, 33, 38.

A winning ticket worth $100,000 for the evening drawing was purchased by an online player. The winning numbers were: 3, 12, 19, 32, 35. The player also received an additional $17 in secondary prizes on the same ticket.

Sunday, Sept. 6 - Midday

The ticket worth $200,000 plus an additional $2 in secondary prizes on the same ticket was sold at Tony's Fresh Market, located at 2500 N. Central Ave. in Chicago. The winning numbers were: 1, 4, 20, 24, 27.

The Shell in Saint Charles will receive a $5,500 bonus and Tony's Fresh Market in Chicago will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets, lottery officials said.

Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes. They're encouraged to write their name on their tickets until they are ready to redeem their prizes.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., and jackpots starting at $100,000. Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.

Players must be at least 18 years of age to participate.