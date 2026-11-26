Check your tickets!

An online lottery player has won $1.3 million in a Lucky Day Lotto drawing this week.

The player matched all five numbers for the Tuesday, Nov. 24, midday drawing to win the jackpot.

Those numbers again were: 9,13, 21, 25 and 40.

The jackpot ranks as the second-largest, following the $1.35 million jackpot won at a Trio in Carpentersville in the Monday, Nov. 2, evening drawing, lottery officials said.

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings in the afternoon and evening, with jackpots starting at $100,000.

Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.