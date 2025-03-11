1,000 more positions for young people set to come to One Summer Chicago program this year

While winter is not over yet, Chicago is already planning for summer jobs for young people.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday kicked off the One Summer Chicago campaign with an ambitious goal.

"We're prepared to hire 29,000 young people," Mayor Johnson said at Uplift Community High School, 900 W. Wilson Ave., in announcing this year's campaign. "That's 1,000 more positions this year."

The program works with local businesses, nonprofits, and city agencies to identify paid positions for teens and young people ages 14 to 24. The jobs are for at least six weeks over the summer.

Participants say it is a way to test out some possible career options while earning a little extra cash.

Positions are available in communities across the city.

The One Summer Chicago program is a partnership between the Mayor's office, the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, the Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Park District, the Chicago Housing Authority, the Chicago Transit Authority, City Colleges of Chicago, and community and corporate partners.

There are three interconnected programs that make up One Summer Chicago.

The Chicago Youth Service Corps employs people ages 16 to 24 year-round through programming focused on both leadership development and civic engagement. Chicagobility employs 14- and 15-year-olds through project-based learning and skill-building. The Summer Youth Chicago Employment Program employs people ages 16 to 24 through job placement or training programs geared toward developing career pathways.