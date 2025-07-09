City has hired over 28,000 young people through 2025 One Summer Chicago program

City has hired over 28,000 young people through 2025 One Summer Chicago program

City has hired over 28,000 young people through 2025 One Summer Chicago program

Mayor Brandon Johnson said more than 28,000 young people have been hired by the city through the One Summer Chicago program so far in 2025.

Mayor Johnson stopped by the Hope Center Foundation to talk about the program, which is a municipal government program offering internships and jobs to teen and young adults. Hope Center Foundation is one of the participating organizations.

For many of the young hires, this is their first job, and they're making an impact on the city.

Based in city records provided to CBS News Chicago, the summer of 2025 saw a 17% increase in program participants from 25,000 employed in the summer of 2023, Johnson's first year in office. Compared to last year, hires from One Summer Chicago have increased 3%.