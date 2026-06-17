One-on-one with Chicago Bulls' new head coach Tiago Splitter

The Bulls have found their new head coach.

Now, it's about finding a way to turn this team into a consistent winner, something that's been mostly elusive in their recent history.

The Bulls' new executive vice president of basketball operations, Bryson Graham, said what stood out about Tiago Splitter, who is a former NBA champion with experience coaching internationally, is that he's smart, competitive, and a good communicator who connects well with players, which he's looking forward to doing in Chicago.

"Amazing. Uh, this feeling of, you know, getting a chance to lead the Chicago Bulls," Splitter said.

He says that, though his career ended early, coaching was a way to stay involved.

"I retired early from basketball, you know, sadly with injuries, and I'm a competitor. And then when I stopped playing, I realized that I want to keep involved, and coaching was really what I really liked. Felt those butterflies again and I want to compete every night," he said.

Splitter says there are two best jobs in the world—being a basketball player, first, followed by coaching.

His career began at the age of 14 in Brazil. He says he's gained knowledge and experience from playing overseas to the NBA, not just in-game but also in life.

Splitter sent a message to Bulls fans, saying they're awesome and that he grew up watching the team while in Brazil.

He says he remembers watching Michael Jordan play and rooting for the Bulls. With his new position, it has become a full-circle moment.