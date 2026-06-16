Tiago Splitter officially named new Chicago Bulls head coach

The Chicago Bulls have officially named Tiago Splitter as their new head coach.

The Bulls did not share the terms of Splitter's contract. But the team said he stood out during the hiring process for his basketball intellect and his ability to connect with and develop players.

Splitter, 41, joins the Bulls after serving as interim head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

He coached Portland to a 42-40 record and a five-game loss to San Antonio in the first round of the playoffs. It was the first playoff appearance and first time the Trail Blazers finished with a winning record since the 2020-21 season.

In the 2024-25 season, Splitter served as head coach of Paris basketball, leading the team to French League and Basketball Cup championships and into the EuroLeague Playoffs.

In 2023-24, Splitter served as an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets. He worked for Brooklyn for five seasons from 2018-23, first as a pro scout and then as an assistant coach.

Splitter played for San Antonio, Atlanta and Philadelphia during his seven seasons as an NBA player. The 6-foot-11 center from Brazil was selected by the Spurs in the first round of the 2007 draft, and he helped the team win an NBA title in 2014.

Splitter now takes command of a young and rebuilding Bulls squad that is set to add two first- and two second-round picks in the NBA Draft next week.

Splitter replaces Billy Donovan, who resigned after six seasons. The Bulls had conversations with Donovan about returning, but he decided to step aside rather than work with a new front office. Bryson Graham was hired as Chicago's executive vice president of basketball operations on May 4. Stephen Mervis and Acie Law IV joined the team's revamped front office on May 19.

Splitter is a native of Joinville, Santa Catarina, Brazil, and holds dual Brazilian and Spanish citizenship.