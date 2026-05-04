Chicago Bulls name Bryson Graham as new executive vice president of basketball operations

The Chicago Bulls on Monday announced their newest executive vice president of basketball operations.

Bryson Graham, 39, will take on the role and will be responsible for all decisions made in the department.

"Bryson is an elite talent evaluator who has earned tremendous respect across the league, and that stood out immediately during our process. He has worked his way up through basketball operations from the ground level, and that experience has given him a deep understanding of how to build and sustain a successful organization," the team said.

The Bulls said that his departmental leadership and extensive player evaluation expertise will play a big role in strengthening the strategy and personnel within basketball operations.

"I am incredibly honored to join the Chicago Bulls organization," Graham said. "This is one of the most storied franchises in the history of professional basketball, and I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to deliver results for this city and these fans. My entire career has been built on the belief that sustained success starts with finding the right players and developing an all-around impactful culture … I am ready to get to work."

Graham previously served as the senior vice president of basketball operations for the Atlanta Hawks since last year, and helped reshape the team's front office, and helped guide the Hawks to their most wins, 46, in a season since the 2015-16 campaign.

Before joining Atlanta, Graham spent 15 seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010 to 2025, starting as a basketball operations intern and working his way up as player development director, video coordinator/player development coach, scouting coordinator, director of college scouting, and assistant general manager before being promoted to general manager in June 2024.

The San Antonio native played three seasons of college basketball at Texas A&M University from 2006 to 2009 before joining the Aggies staff as a graduate assistant, which set the foundation for his professional career.

The Bulls said that a formal introductory press conference is scheduled to be held later this week.