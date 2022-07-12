One man killed, two wounded in Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot and wounded Monday evening in a vacant lot in Lawndale, and one of them was killed.

At 7:18 p.m., the victims – a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men – were in a vacant lot in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue when someone came and shot them all.

The two 29-year-old men suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. One was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and the other was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The youngest man was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was reported in custody late Monday. Area Four detectives are investigating.