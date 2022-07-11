One man killed, one wounded in shooting in South Shore alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in broad daylight in South Shore Monday afternoon, and one of them is dead.

At 1:42 p.m., a 39-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were in an alley behind the 2200 block of East 70th Street, and when someone shot them both.

The 39-year-old man was shot in the left arm and chest and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The other man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

Area One detectives are investigating.