Chicago High School for the Arts student Oliver Mendoza opening for Ricky Martin at Ravinia

A Chicago teen will be drumming up a dream come true on Thursday evening.

Oliver Mendoza, an accomplished high schooler with a passion for Latin percussion instruments, is taking the stage at Ravinia Festival, opening for international superstar Ricky Martin.

In October, Mendoza was fighting to keep his school, Chicago High School for the Arts, open amid funding shortfalls.

The 16-year-old high school junior, his classmates, and their parents won that fight.

On Thursday, Mendoza – the student body president – won't be practicing at school, in his basement or performing at community centers, he'll be at one of the Chicago area's most prominent musical venues, opening for Ricky Martin, the singer, songwriter and actor known as the King of Latin Pop.

Mendoza said he was surprised and "very happy" to learn he would be performing.

"This is crazy," he said.

Mendoza is a member of the Latin Music Project. The ensemble was created by the nonprofit Puerto Rican Arts Alliance. The group chose Mendoza to perform with a young group of musicians and salsa band before Martin takes the stage at Ravinia. Mendoza will play the congas. He even has a solo.

"I'm excited. I'm nervous. This is a big step in my career," he said.

This moment for Mendoza was years in the making. His interest in music started at the age of three. During the week, he practices up to three hours a day. On the weekends, he practices up to nine hours each day.

"He will only take breaks if I call him up to eat. That's it," said his mother, Linda Serrano. "My husband and I are both very, very proud of him."

Mendoza anticipates performances with other big names in the future, and one day he is determined to see his own name in bright lights on a marquee.

"I want to be that big name performing at these world-renowned stages. That's where I want to be at," he said.