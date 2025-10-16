ChiArts High School at risk of closing, being turned over to CPS over funding problems

Chicago High School for the Arts, one of Chicago's most prestigious performing art schools, it at risk of closing and being turned over to Chicago Public Schools due to funding shortfalls.

The art program at the school is largely funded by donations, with CPS providing academic funding. In a statement, the ChiArts board said the school is facing "funding shortfalls amid rising operating costs."

That deficit has created unsustainable debt, the board said, and because of this the school could not meet the financial requirements of a contract renewal with CPS.

The Chicago School Board will meet on Oct. 23 to determine if CPS will take over the school.

That's devastating news for students like 16-year-old Oliver Mendoza, an incredibly skilled percussionist who has been scouted by UC Berkeley and the Manhattan School of Music for his talents.

Mendoza's interest in percussion started when he was just six years old, and grew as he got older.

"Alongside learning technique and learning rhythm I also devote time to learning the history and the meaning behind it," he said. "I want to be one of the greats. I want to be like somebody that was known for these instruments."

Mendoza has played at venues throughout the city and been a Ravinia Scholar. He's a sophomore at ChiArts. More than 600 students enrolled in the school take part in intensive pre-professional training in the arts alongside their academic work.

Mendoza's program, the ChiArts music conservatory, will only be funded through the end of this school year.

"It really scares me because there's no other school, free school in the city that can provide me the education, provide me the connections with the people like that school and I fear like I am not gonna learn as much as I will be able to, if Chi Arts shuts down," he said.

""It breaks my heart. He works so hard for what he loves," said his mother Linda Serrano. "Having that ripped away because a contract wasn't signed or because the funding, it's unfair."

Mendoza was recently elected student body vice president at ChiArts.

"If it shuts down, what's going to happen? What's going to happen to me? What's gonna happen to the students?" he wondered. "I'm gonna keep fighting."