Man jumping from balconies slips and falls from third floor near Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was seriously inured after falling from a third floor balcony Monday night near the Old Town neighborhood. 

A witness told police, just before 8 p.m. near Division Street and Cleveland Avenue, a man was jumping from a 5th floor balcony to lower balconies when he slipped and fell to the ground.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. 

Police are still investigating why he was jumping down. 

First published on January 3, 2023 / 6:48 AM

