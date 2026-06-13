Old Town Art Fair, Puerto Rican Festival, Midsommarfest happening this weekend in Chicago

Summer festivals continue in Chicago with music, food and more.

Check out some this weekend's events.

Old Town Art Fair returns

The Old Town Art Fair kicks off Saturday.

The fair will take place on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wells Street Art Festival will take Wells Street between North Avenue and Division Street.

The Old Town Art Fair entrance is located at the intersection of Lincoln and Wisconsin streets.

Puerto Rican Festival returns to Humboldt Park

Chicago's beloved Puerto Rican Festival returns to Humboldt Park this weekend.

Now in its 45th year, the "Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas continues its legacy as one of the Midwest's largest celebrations of Puerto Rican heritage and pride."

The festival will be held on Division Street and Mozart Street

The festival also includes the 48th Annual Puerto Rican People's Day Parade, which takes over Division Street on Saturday.

Midsommarfest in Andersonville

The 60th annual Midsommarfest is coming to Andersonville this weekend.

Celebrate with Swedish music, food, and traditions on Clark Street.

You can find the full performance lineup here.