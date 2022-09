Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend in downtown Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Oktoberfest is kicking off this weekend in downtown Highland Park.

Guest can swing by and enjoy traditional dance, music, and beer.

It starts Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon.