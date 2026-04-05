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Officials investigate fire that forced 6 families from Burbank, Illinois, apartment building

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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Officials on Sunday were trying to determine the cause of a fire that forced people from their homes in the southwest Chicago suburb of Burbank the day before.

Crews arrived at 6:45 a.m. Saturday after a report of smoke in a third-floor apartment in the three-story building at 7820 S. Rutherford Ave. in Burbank.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue a resident who was trapped on a third-floor balcony. Police rescued a person trapped on the second floor.

Officials said six families were displaced, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

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