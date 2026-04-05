Officials investigate fire that forced 6 families from Burbank, Illinois, apartment building

Officials on Sunday were trying to determine the cause of a fire that forced people from their homes in the southwest Chicago suburb of Burbank the day before.

Crews arrived at 6:45 a.m. Saturday after a report of smoke in a third-floor apartment in the three-story building at 7820 S. Rutherford Ave. in Burbank.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue a resident who was trapped on a third-floor balcony. Police rescued a person trapped on the second floor.

Officials said six families were displaced, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.