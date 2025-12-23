Officials identify woman, 86, who was killed in fire in Spring Grove, Illinois

Officials on Tuesday identified an 86-year-old woman who died in a fire last week in unincorporated Spring Grove, northwest of Chicago near the Wisconsin state line.

The woman was identified as DonnaLee Saleh of Spring Grove, according to the Lake County, Illinois Coroner's office. An autopsy determined she suffered smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

The fire started around noon Friday at a single-family home in the 38300 block of Sixth Avenue in unincorporated Spring Grove, according to the Fox Lake Fire Protection District.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said a 52-year-old man living in the home was on the second floor when he noticed the house filling with smoke. He tried to rescue two women who live in the home, but was unable to get them out due to the heat and smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to get the women out of the house, Saleh was pronounced dead at the scene. A 55-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville critical condition, and was later transferred to another hospital with a burn unit, according to the sheriff's office.

The man who lives in the home suffered minor injuries.

