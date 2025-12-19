1 dead, 1 critically injured in house fire in Spring Grove, Illinois

One person is dead, and another person is in critical condition, after they were pulled out of a burning home Friday afternoon in Chicago's far northwest suburbs.

The fire started around noon at a single-family home in the 38300 block of Sixth Avenue in Spring Grove, according to the Fox Lake Fire Protection District.

Firefighters pulled two people out of the home. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical conditions. Officials said both victims are females, but their ages were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday afternoon.