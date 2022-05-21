Off-duty sheriff's deputy shoots man who fired shots in Millennium Park; gunman arrested after hopping on party boat on Chicago River

Gunman jumps on party boat trying to escape after opening fire in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy shot a man who fired a gun at Millennium Park on Friday night, and then ran to the Chicago River, where he hopped on a party boat trying to escape.

The deputy was working a side job as a security officer at the time of the incident, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

The incident started with multiple shots fired in Millennium Park, on the second night since new security rules were put into place, including a restriction prohibiting unaccompanied minors from staying in the park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. In addition, extra security is now in place at the park.

Chicago Police said, around 7:20 p.m., a 22-year-old man refused to be wanded at an entrance into Millennium Park on Monroe Street, then jumped a fence.

As security officers approached him, the man turned and fired shots.

An off-duty sheriff's officer returned fire, striking the gunman, who ran into nearby Maggie Daley Park, and then to the Riverwalk near Columbus Drive, where he was taken into custody.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, the gunman hopped onto an "Island Party Boat" before he was arrested.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The off-duty sheriff's officer was also taken to a hospital for observation.

Charges were pending Friday night.