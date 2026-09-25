Years after off-duty CPD officer shot, killed dog held by owner, still no accountability

In 2024, an off-duty Chicago police officer shot and killed a dog that was being held by its owner. COPA and CPD Supt. Larry Snelling agreed the officer should be fired. But more than two years later, that hasn't happened, and her owner wants to know why.

Kent Maynard has to walk by the corner when then off-duty CPD officer Carmen Mostek shot and killed his dog Aggie in April 2024 almost every day.

On that day, Aggie had gotten loose and Mostek claimed she was going to kill her corgi if she didn't open fire. She told police Maynar was "close" to Aggie at the time of the shooting. But surveillance video revealed he was holding Aggie in his arms when she was fatally shot.

"I feel very lucky that I'm here that I wasn't shot in the face that I wasn't killed," he said.

First COPA recommended Mostek be fired for firing her gun without justification and lying about what happened. Then in January 2026, then-Superintendent Snelling agreed, saying she should be separated from the department "due to her improper use of force and her false statements regarding that use of force."

But nearly two and a half years after the shooting, Mostek is still on the job.

"What I want to know is why the disciplinary process has stalled?" said Maynard.

The police board said there's no case because charges have never been filed against Officer Mostek. Chicago police referred CBS News Chicago Investigators to the city's Law Department, and the Law Department said they can't comment because it's "both a personnel and legal matter."

Maynard has a pending civil case. He said he expected something by now.

"Every time something like this happens and there no consequences, which leads to more misconduct, which leads to more potential liability and more settlements that are paid by you and by me," he said.

CPD said Mostek remains employed, detailed to the Alternate Response Section which handles non-emergency calls.