Off-duty Chicago Police officer shoots, kills pit bull during attack on her dog

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer shot and killed a pit bull who attacked her dog in the Bridgeport neighborhood Sunday.

At 11:30 a.m., the 30-year-old officer was walking her leashed dog on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West 29th Street when an unleashed pit bull approached from a neighbor's yard.

The pit bull started biting the officer's dog's neck, and the officer and the pit bull's owner could not separate the dogs, police said.

The officer took out her gun and shot the pit bull, police said. The pit bull died, and dog's remains were given to its owner.

No citations were issued.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 8:53 PM CDT

