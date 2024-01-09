Off-duty CPD officer involved in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer was involved in a shooting in the Southwest Side's Marquette Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability reported the incident happened near 72nd Street and Spaulding Avenue.

COPA did not provide further details, and information from police was not immediately available.

Police scanner traffic indicated that a 10-1 call for emergency police backup followed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at (312) 746-3609, or visit the COPA website.