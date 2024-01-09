Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty CPD officer involved in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer was involved in a shooting in the Southwest Side's Marquette Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability reported the incident happened near 72nd Street and Spaulding Avenue.

COPA did not provide further details, and information from police was not immediately available.

Police scanner traffic indicated that a 10-1 call for emergency police backup followed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at (312) 746-3609, or visit the COPA website.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 3:41 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.