Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded on the Near West Side Wednesday evening.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the officer was shot in the 2200 block of West Maypole Avenue, near Oakley Boulevard. The officer was apparently able to drive a couple of blocks to Walnut and Leavitt streets before stopping.

A white sport-utility vehicle was at the scene at Walnut and Leavitt streets. It is believed the officer was inside the vehicle when at least one shot came through what was believed to be the windshield.

The officer radioed for help after stopping.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in what the Fire Department said was fair-to-serious condition. The officer's age and gender were not immediately learned.

There were unconfirmed reports the officer was shot in the arm.

Police remained at both scenes at 10 p.m. Further details were not immediately available.