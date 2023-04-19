Watch CBS News
Local News

Life-saving work of Chicago OEMC recognized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Life-saving work of Chicago OEMC recognized
Life-saving work of Chicago OEMC recognized 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some local students kicked off an awards ceremony for Chicago first responders on Wednesday.

Employees of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications were honored. That includes 911 and 311 dispatchers and air traffic controllers.

"You have the most challenging job in the city," said Rich Guidice, OEMC executive director. "Everyday you are responding to somebody else's worst."

The honorees on Wednesday were nominated by their colleagues, Chicago firefighters and Chicago police officers for their help in life-saving work.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.