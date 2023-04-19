Life-saving work of Chicago OEMC recognized

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some local students kicked off an awards ceremony for Chicago first responders on Wednesday.

Employees of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications were honored. That includes 911 and 311 dispatchers and air traffic controllers.

"You have the most challenging job in the city," said Rich Guidice, OEMC executive director. "Everyday you are responding to somebody else's worst."

The honorees on Wednesday were nominated by their colleagues, Chicago firefighters and Chicago police officers for their help in life-saving work.