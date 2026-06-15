How the Obama Presidential Center's outdoor spaces offer amenities for community to enjoy year-round

While much has been made of the eight-floor Obama Presidential Museum, many in the communities around the soon-to-open presidential library complex are excited to enjoy the outdoor spaces with friends and family.

The Obama Presidential Center offers a nature-inspired playground, where Hyde Park resident Jamie McLaughlin said he plans to spend a lot of time with his 3-year-old and 5-year-old sons.

"At least once or twice a week. Just to get them out and see what's out here. Inspire them as well," he said.

Obama Presidential Center picnic area

The center also offers picnic areas with several outdoor grills. There is open park space in the Great Lawn, a massive hill that can be used for winter sledding or just for a day to spend time with friends and family. The lawn sprawls 58,000 square feet.

There will be plenty of space to jog, stroll or bike along the walking trail. You can reflect with family and friends at the Ann Dunham Water Terrace, which honors the life and memory of President Obama's mother.

Valarie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama, said they had thousands of community meetings to ask residents what they wanted to see in the presidential center beyond just the presidential museum.

"And out of those conversations came [a new branch of the] Chicago Public Library, an athletic center, picnic tables, barbecue pits, walking trails, fruit and vegetable garden," she said. "All of the kinds of things that anybody would want in an amenity at a park in their community surface from this neighborhood."

The Chicago Public Library's new Obama Presidential Center branch.

Peter Samuel and his family hoped to get a glimpse of these amenities before the Juneteenth opening to the public. They traveled from Delaware to tour downtown Chicago and see the Obama Center.

"We actually heard it's opening soon, so we thought it's all complete. At least we can be able to see from the outside. Even if we don't get to see inside, but our plan is to come back some time and see it again," he said.

Samuel said the trip back will have to be in a few months – tickets are scarce.

"It's all sold out," he said. "I actually did look up the tickets when we were coming up thinking there's going to be an early visit, and I saw even July was all booked up. So our trip has to be past September to come back over here."

Neighbors said they're excited for the gates to come down so they have access to outdoor activities for visitors of all ages.