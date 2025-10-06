Oak Park officials say they stand with protesters at Broadview ICE facility

Oak Park officials say they stand with protesters at ICE facility in Broadview

Oak Park officials said they're standing in solidarity with protestors at the Broadview ICE facility.

"Remember, that this administration has committed themselves to a campaign of terror in our communities and it cannot stand," said Tim Thomas, township supervisor trustee. "We must push back, we must stand up, we must fight back."

Another Oak Park Township trustee, Juan Munoz, said he was among those detained by ICE on Friday during a protest.

He and other village leaders say they've been documenting what they call violations of First and Fourth Amendment rights at the facility.

They said they're planning to take legal action.