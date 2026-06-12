Oak Park home vandalized with antisemitic message, police say

Oak Park police said they are investigating an incident of antisemitic vandalism as a hate crime.

Police said they received a report Wednesday about a home in a 300 block of Home Avenue that was vandalized with an antisemitic message.

Detectives have been reviewing nearby security camera video and collecting evidence at the home, police said. Police have also increased the presence of beat officers in the neighborhood in the wake of the incident to support residents and address concerns.

They are also working with regional law enforcement partners to see if there are any other related incidents or trends, police said.

"Acts of antisemitism have no place in Oak Park," said village president Vicki Scaman in a statement. "Our Village prides itself on being a welcoming, diverse community and incidents like this one are deeply painful, not just for those directly affected, but for our entire Jewish community and all residents who value inclusion."

If you have any information about this incident, you're encouraged to contact police at 708-386-3800 or email police@oak-park.us.