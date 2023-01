CHICAGO (CBS)-- Oak Park firefighters rescued a dog from ruff spot.

The Oak Park Firefighters Local 95 shared photos of the rescue effort on Facebook.

Officials said the dog has fallen between a wall.

While it is not clear how the dog got stuck, firefighters were able to get the dog out safely. They say he will "most likely just need a bath!"