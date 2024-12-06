Candlelight vigil held in Oak Park, Illinois, for fallen officer Allan Reddins

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Candles cut through the darkness in Oak Park on Friday night as the community mourned together in a united effort to heal, one week after a police officer was killed in the line of duty.

The candlelight vigil outside the Oak Park Village Hall honored the memory of police Detective Allan Reddins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, while responding to reports of an armed man leaving a bank.

Although a week has passed since the Oak Park community was hit with this tragedy, they came together Friday night to remember a man who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting all of them.

As "Amazing Grace" echoed outside village hall, dozens filled the courtyard on a chilly Friday night with purpose.

"We thought it was important to be here," Dan Dever said.

Oak Park residents gathered with heavy hearts to honor Reddins.

Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins was shot and killed on Nov. 29, 2024, while responding to a call involving an armed suspect. City of Oak Park

Community wraps its arms around police department, fallen officer's family

"Tonight we are here because Detective Allan Reddins did indeed lay down his life," said Rev. Adonna Davis Reid, lead pastor of First United Methodist Church of Oak Park.

Candles were lit and mourners braved the frigid temperatures one week after Reddins was shot and killed.

"My wife walked a half hour from our house to meet me here because it's our community," Eric Davis said. "Our local officers, for example, we know them, and our kids. That's how they do policing in Oak Park."

Since Reddins' death, the community has continued to wrap its arms around the men and women of the Oak Park police force and Reddins' family.

"Maybe hug your family a little tighter, and think about the sacrifice Detective Reddins made," Leslie Blackburn said.

Reddins was 40 years old and joined the Oak Park force in 2019. He's the first officer killed in the line of duty in Oak Park since 1938.

He has been described as a dedicated officer, and a loving father and son, and that's why people braved the chilly winter weather to simply say thank you.

"It means the people pull together, like I said, and then do whatever it is that they can, individually and as a group – whether that's donating to the family, or just coming together like this tonight for the candlelight vigil," Margaret Manoni said.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson wanted the community to know every call, card, and sign of caring makes a different to her grieving officers.

"But we all are struggling together," she said.

Visitation and funeral set for next week

While the past week as been blow, Johnson insisted Reddins' death will bring Oak Park closer.

"Every person in our police department is struggling, and I can tell you we will not be the same. My prayer is that we're going to be stronger, we're going to work harder, and we're going to be safer than ever," she said.

As folks bundled together for warmth, Johnson asked them to stay united to keep Reddins' memory alive and to keep Oak Park safe.

"Collaborative efforts with all of you all in strengthening our partnership as a community to keep our officers safe and to keep our community safe," she said.

Friday night's candlelight vigil was the first of many public honors for Reddins, whose funeral and visitation are set for next week.

Visitation for Reddins will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Chicago from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A wake will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at Apostolic Church of God in Chicago. He will be buried afterward at a private service.