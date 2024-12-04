Funeral arrangements set for fallen Oak Park police officer Allan Reddins

CHICAGO (CBS) — A funeral will be held next week for fallen Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins, a week after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Reddins, who had been with the Oak Park Police Department since 2019, was killed on Friday. and a Chicago man has been charged with his murder. The shooting marked the first line-of-duty death for an Oak Park police officer since 1938.

Reddins was responding to a call of a person with a gun leaving Chase Bank on Lake Street on Friday morning when he was shot, a bullet hitting the left side of his body. Reddins' fellow officers returned fire, shooting the suspect in the leg.

Village officials said a candlelight vigil for Reddins will be held in the courtyard outside Village Hall (123 Madison St.) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the one-week anniversary of his death.

Visitation for Reddins will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Chicago from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A wake will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at Apostolic Church of God in Chicago. He will be buried afterward at a private service.

Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins was shot and killed on Nov. 29, 2024, while responding to a call involving an armed suspect. City of Oak Park

Murder charges filed against Jerell Thomas

Police announced that 37-year-old Jerell Thomas was charged with first-degree murder in Reddins' death. He's also charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Police said Thomas has an extensive criminal background, with multiple arrests for aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery, battery, and resisting a police officer.

Memorials grow for fallen detective

Oak Park residents continue to honor Detective Reddins with memorials.

A candlelight vigil will be held in the courtyard at Village Hall, located at 123 Madison St., on Friday, Dec. 6. This vigil will make one-week since Reddin's death. The remembrance will begin at around 5:30 p.m.

Last week, flags flew at half-staff across Oak Park in memory of Reddins. Neighbors tied blue ribbons around the trees in their front yard, and urged others on social media to do the same.

One memorial started alongside the scene of the shooting, and more than doubled over the weekend.

"He loved our community so much that he became a police officer here and gave his life for all of us," said Jennifer Okonma of Oak Park.

Purple and black bunting were also draped across the Oak Park police station.