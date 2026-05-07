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Son charged with murder of father in shooting inside Oak Lawn home

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man is charged with the murder of his father for a shooting inside a home in Oak Lawn on Monday.

Oak Lawn police said officers responded to a home in the 10400 block of South Austin Avenue around 10:45 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Sami Mdanat.

Police recovered a large-caliber firearm at the scene.

The victim's son, identified as 18-year-old Sami Mdanat, fled the house on foot. Mdanat was found nearby and taken into custody. 

Mdanat was charged with first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday for a detention hearing. 

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