Oak Forest police issue missing persons alert for 69-year-old last seen in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Oak Forrest want the public's help in finding a senior citizen last seen near Torrence and Sibley Rd.

Mieczyslaw Krol, 69, is 5'10", 160 lbs., bald with blue eyes. He was driving a 2013 Dark Gray Mazda 6 with Illinois license plate number R755585.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Calumet City around 6:44 a.m. near Torrence and Sibley Road.

Anyone who has seen Krol or someone who matches the description of Krol is asked to call the Oak Forest Police Department non-emergency number at 708-687-1376.

