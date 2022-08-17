Watch CBS News
Oak Forest police issue missing persons alert for 69-year-old last seen in Calumet City

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Authorities in Oak Forrest want the public's help in finding a senior citizen last seen near Torrence and Sibley Rd.

Oak Forest PD

 Mieczyslaw Krol, 69, is 5'10", 160 lbs., bald with blue eyes. He was driving a  2013 Dark Gray Mazda 6 with Illinois license plate number R755585. 

He was last seen in the vicinity of Calumet City around 6:44 a.m. near Torrence and Sibley Road.

Oak Forest PD

Anyone who has seen Krol or someone who matches the description of Krol is asked to call the Oak Forest Police Department non-emergency number at 708-687-1376.

MISSING PERSON: The Oak Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Mieczyslaw Krol, a...

Posted by Oak Forest on Wednesday, August 17, 2022
First published on August 17, 2022 / 12:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

