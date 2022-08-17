Oak Forest police issue missing persons alert for 69-year-old last seen in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Oak Forrest want the public's help in finding a senior citizen last seen near Torrence and Sibley Rd.
Mieczyslaw Krol, 69, is 5'10", 160 lbs., bald with blue eyes. He was driving a 2013 Dark Gray Mazda 6 with Illinois license plate number R755585.
He was last seen in the vicinity of Calumet City around 6:44 a.m. near Torrence and Sibley Road.
Anyone who has seen Krol or someone who matches the description of Krol is asked to call the Oak Forest Police Department non-emergency number at 708-687-1376.
