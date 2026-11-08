Northwest Side café vandalized with racial slurs month after opening, owner says

A restaurant owner on the city's Northwest Side says he was met with racial slurs when he went to open on Sunday morning.

Mi Gente Café on Harlem and Farragut just opened its doors to the public a month ago.

The offensive messages were written on the restaurant's front windows and included anti-Mexican slurs.

Owner David Torres says it's been particularly difficult for his staff, but the community showed up in big numbers on Sunday to support the restaurant.

"A little disheartening, I'll be honest ... we've had a nice welcome from the community, so to see something like this, especially in 2026, was not what we expected," he said.

Torres says the Chicago police have been notified and is hoping investigators can identify whoever is responsible.