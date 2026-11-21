Notre Dame's defense held SMU to its lowest point total since 2016, and the No. 3 Fighting Irish ground out a 24-3 victory on Saturday night.

It was SMU's lowest point total since a 33-3 loss to TCU in September 2016.

Notre Dame (10-1) stopped six SMU drives inside Fighting Irish territory. Notre Dame turned the Mustangs (7-4) over three times on downs, at the 19, the 2 and the 3.

After rolling up a streak of 126 consecutive games scoring in double-digits, SMU has now suffered back-to-back losses scoring less than 10 points. The Mustangs were defeated 49-7 last week by No. 10 Wake Forest.

"It's been an area of focus, especially since the bye week," Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said of playing tough in the red zone. "We recognized that was an area we have to get better at. We tried to be intentional about the work we put in.

"They played well," Freeman added about the defense. "They played with clarity. They played — on their side of the line of scrimmage, I thought our D-line did a really good job, and then they matched up in coverage."

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr completed 19 of 29 passes for 312 yards and a TD.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings was 24 of 45 for 216 yards.

Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa said that the Fighting Irish defense has a fierce mindset.

"We talk about planting the flag," Viliamu-Asa. "It's a four-point battle, assuming they're going to get three points out of it. When you get in the red zone, what really helps is everybody doing their job, having good eyes, having good communication."

Viliamu-Asa said that keeping Jennings from having chances for explosive plays was a point of emphasis.

"He's a great quarterback with a lot of experience," Viliamu-Asa said. "The game plan was just get in his face, everybody do their job, and when we get a chance to hit him, hit him. When we get a chance to get him off his platform, go get his (butt)."

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said that Jennings rolled his ankle in the second quarter, which affected his mobility.

Lashlee was disappointed his team couldn't cash in on opportunities.

"We did a lot of things to give ourselves a chance," Lashlee said. "0h-and-3 in the red zone is why it's not 24-17 late with us driving to try and tie the game. They're really good, so give them credit. We did a lot of things that would have told you we'd have a chance in the fourth quarter, but not finishing a couple of drives inside the 10 did not allow us to have that chance."

Notre Dame forged a 17-3 halftime lead with a couple of spectacular plays.

Jordan Faison made a one-handed grab in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown from Carr that gave Notre Dame a 14-3 lead.

SMU drove to the Notre Dame 24, but a leaping interception in the end zone by Jayden Sanders stopped the Mustangs late in the second quarter.

Talich and Greathouse injured

Notre Dame lost two impact players to injuries in the first half.

Defensive back Luke Talich, who leads the Fighting Irish with three interceptions, suffered an injury after breaking up a pass in the end zone that stopped an early SMU threat. Talich returned to the sidelines on crutches later in the first half.

Greathouse, a wide receiver who has two touchdowns and averages 14.2 yards a catch, left the game after making a catch for a 62-yard gain that led to Notre Dame's first touchdown. He was ruled out for the rest of the game with an undisclosed injury.

The takeaway

Notre Dame: Although the Fighting Irish didn't pile up style points in the victory against SMU, UCLA's loss could help Notre Dame move up in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Irish can lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff next week. They were sixth in this week's rankings.

SMU: The Mustangs are 0-3 vs. ranked opponents this season, losing to No. 23 Louisville 41-13, No. 11 Wake Forest 49-7, and No. 3 Notre Dame 24-3.

Up next

Notre Dame visits Syracuse on Saturday.

SMU visits Stanford on Saturday.