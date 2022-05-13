Northwestern Wildcats softball team beats Wisconsin, advances to Big Ten semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's softball team will advance after beating Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

With runners on second and third in the first inning, the Badgers' catcher couldn't hold onto the ball, and Big Ten Player of the Year Rachel Lewis was eager to get the Wildcats on the board by taking advantage of that wild pitch. She slid into home plate for a score of 1-0.

On the board first! 👏 Rachel Lewis around to score on a wild pitch. T2 | NU 1, UW 0 pic.twitter.com/Wdxein5bdO — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) May 12, 2022

In the second, Lewis hit a bases-loaded single and brought in two.

The Badgers got a solo homer in the fifth, but pitcher Danielle Williams struck out the next two batters to end the inning. But the Wildcats scored two more runs in the sixth. Skyler Shellmyer had an RBI as she brought around Grace Nieto.

Keep that two-out rally going! 🔥@skymy08 brings around @gracenieto116! B6 | NU 5, UW 2 pic.twitter.com/XEEqF0QJzl — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) May 12, 2022

With a final strikeout delivered by Williams, the Wildcats beat the Badgers 5-2.

Make it a clean dozen 🔥 Strikeout #𝟭𝟮 for Danielle Williams sends us to tomorrow's @B1Gsoftball semis!#GoCats | #BeRemarkable pic.twitter.com/csz6F8OWSI — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) May 12, 2022

The Wildcats will now advance to the Big Ten semifinals.