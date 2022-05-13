Watch CBS News
Northwestern Wildcats softball team beats Wisconsin, advances to Big Ten semifinals

CBS

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's softball team will advance after beating Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

With runners on second and third in the first inning, the Badgers' catcher couldn't hold onto the ball, and Big Ten Player of the Year Rachel Lewis was eager to get the Wildcats on the board by taking advantage of that wild pitch. She slid into home plate for a score of 1-0.

In the second, Lewis hit a bases-loaded single and brought in two.

The Badgers got a solo homer in the fifth, but pitcher Danielle Williams struck out the next two batters to end the inning. But the Wildcats scored two more runs in the sixth. Skyler Shellmyer had an RBI as she brought around Grace Nieto.

With a final strikeout delivered by Williams, the Wildcats beat the Badgers 5-2.  

The Wildcats will now advance to the Big Ten semifinals.

