Northwestern Wildcats football camp kicks off to get ready for next season

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Northwestern University football is grinding in training camp, getting ready for the Aug. 30 season kick off.

The Wildcats will start their season in New Orleans start their season in New Orleans versus Tulane. SMU grad transfer Preston Stone takes over as quarterback this season.

The Wildast took a step back in the second year under Davd Braun with a 4-8 record and just two Big Ten wins. But Stone believes he's joining a talented team that's ready to roar.

The Wildcats' home opener is Friday, Sept. 5, against Western Illinois. They have one more season at their makeshift lakefront stadium before returning to the rebuilt Ryan Field. 

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

