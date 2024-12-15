Watch CBS News
Sports

Barhnizer scores 20 with 10 rebounds as Northwestern beats Ga. Tech 71-60 at MKE Tip-Off

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Brooks Barnhizer scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Nick Martinelli and Jalen Leach added 16 points apiece and Northwestern beat Georgia Tech 71-60 on Sunday at the MKE Tip-Off.

Martinelli hit a 3 to spark an 11-0 opening run and Leach hit a fast-break 3 to give the Wildcats a 12-point lead midway through the first half. Naithan George hit a 3-pointer and Lance Terry followed with two more to make it a one-possession game before Barnhizer scored in the lane to make give Northwestern a 31-26 halftime lead.

The Widcats scored 16 of the first 20 second-half points to stretch their lead to 17 with 13 minutes to go and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Terry led Georgia Tech (4-6) with 17 points. Jaeden Mustaf scored 11 and Ryan Mutombo had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three consecutive games,

Northwestern (8-3) committed just six turnovers.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.