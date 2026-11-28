Nicco Marchiol passsed to Luke Dehnicke and Hayden Elligon II for touchdowns, then rushed for a score late in the game to lead Northwestern past Illinois 31-17 on Saturday, ending the Wildcats' four-game losing streak.

Caleb Komolafe rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson Kleather kicked a 32-yard field goal while converting three extra-point attempts as Northwestern (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) sent the Illinois (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to a third straight loss.

Northwestern got rolling offensively after taking a 10-3 lead in with 1:09 left in the first half, as Marchiol and Dehnicke connected for a TD one play after Braden Turner's interception at the Illinois 39.

"I think that was a great catalyst to what was to come," Northwestern coach David Braun said. "And I'll tell you what we saw out of our offense in the second half was pretty fun to watch and be part of."

Illinois' No. 4 quarterback, freshman Dan Eisenmenger, threw for two touchdowns — to Collin Dixon and B.J. Thurman – to cap his first two collegiate drives. Eisenmenger entered in the third quarter, after No. 3 QB Carson Boyd was ineffective in the first half, and finished with 140 yards on 10 for 13 passing.

Illinois No. 1 QB Katin Houser and usual back-up Michael Clayton are sidelined with hand injuries.

"End of the first half, just trying to change the mojo," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "That's why we went with it. Nothing that was against Carson, had a couple of tough breaks obviously, had a couple of turnovers. But super-impressed with Dane, really not shocking to us."

Marchiol finished with 133 yards on 14-for-20 passing and rushed for 33 in his first win at Northwestern. The Wildcats played their fourth game without starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, whose athleticism and arm had gotten them off to a 6-2 start.

Marchiol was happy to finally get Northwestern's offense to click consistent, after fits and spurts when he started the three previous games.

"It's a game of inches and we've been so close these past couple of weeks," Marchiol said. "And then to finally put one together, man, it's a breath of fresh air."

Komolafe, who improved to 933 rushing yards for the season and 2,022 for his career, said the Wildcats flipped the switch offensively.

"We definitely came out in the second half with a fire lit under us, so ultimately that helped the whole group," Komolafe said. "Everybody as a whole played better. We were firing on all cylinders."

In his first start, Boyd showed he could run and evade defenders, but was couldn't get the Illini rolling and was burned by a pair of interceptions. The sophomore managed just 35 passing yards (7 for 11) in the first half, but rushed for 56.

Northwestern narrowed its all-time series deficit against Illinois to 56-59-5, winning the Land of Lincoln Trophy this season in a rivalry that dates to 1892.

The takeaway

Illinois: Boyd's running speed evasiveness were clear, but Eisenmenger's entry into the game was an unexpected surprise.

Northwestern: Before Marchiol got rolling, Northwestern struggled again without Chiles, who passed for 1,898 yards (13 TDs) and rushed for 415 (10 TDs) through the first eight games of the season. After the game, Braun said Chiles's return date remains unclear and gave no additional details beyond the injury's "upper-body" label.

Up next

Both Illinois and Northwestern both are among the 14 Big Ten teams that are bowl eligible with a minimum of six wins.